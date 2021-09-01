Reference exchange rate adjusted down 21 VND on Sept. 1
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 1, down 21 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 1 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 1, down 21 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,798 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,410 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks continued the downward trend.
At 8:30 am, both rates at BIDV were down by 10 VND from the same time August 31 to 22,670 VND/USD (buying) and 22,870 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 22,650 VND/USD (buying) and 22,880 VND/USD (selling)./.