The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,066 VND/USD on the morning of May 22, down by 3 VND from the day ago.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,757 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,376 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,345 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,465 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time the day earlier.BIDV offered the rates at 23,340-23,460 VND/USD, down by 10 VND from the same time on May 21.Techcombank posted 23,325 VND/USD (buying) and 23,465 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the day ago.-VNA