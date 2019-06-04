The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,052 VND/USD on the morning of June 4, down by 8 VND from the day ago (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,052 VND/USD on the morning of June 4, down by 8 VND from the day ago.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,743 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,360 VND/USD.



At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,470 VND/USD, down by 5 VND from the same time the day earlier.



BIDV offered the rates at 23,340-23,460 VND/USD, down by 15 VND from the same time on June 3.



Techcombank posted 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,470 VND/USD (selling), down by 5 VND from the day ago.-VNA