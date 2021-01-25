Reference exchange rate adjusted up at week’s beginning
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,147 VND per USD on January 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on January 25, up 10 VND from the last working of previous week (January 22).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,841 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,453 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 22.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,975 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Vietinbank maintained the same rates as on January 22, at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,172 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 18 to 22, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated but ended the week down 4 VND./.