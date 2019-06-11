The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND/USD on the morning of June 11. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND/USD on the morning of June 11, up by 7 VND from June 10.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,752 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,370 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,430 VND/USD, down by 30 VND from the same time the day earlier.BIDV offered the rates at 23,305-23,425 VND/USD, down by 35 VND from the same time on June 10.Techcombank posted 23,290 VND/USD (buying) and 23,430 VND/USD (selling), down by 30 VND from the day ago.-VNA