Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,060 VND/USD on the morning of June 6, up by 8 VND from the day ago.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,751 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,368 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,355 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,475 VND/USD, up by 10 VND from the same time the day earlier.BIDV offered the rates at 23,345-23,465 VND/USD, up by 5 VND from the same time on June 5.Techcombank posted 23,335 VND/USD (buying) and 23,475 VND/USD (selling), down by 5 VND from the day ago.-VNA