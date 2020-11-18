Reference exchange rate continue going down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND per USD on November 18, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND per USD on November 18, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,859 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from November 17.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,065 VND/USD./.