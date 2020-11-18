Business Bac Ninh steps up trade cooperation with Malaysia Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa pledged to help businesses in Vietnam’s northern Bac Ninh province join the Halal industry during her meeting with Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang on November 17.

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) sought measures to strengthen bilateral ties in a wide range of fields during the 18th Vietnam-Korea Economic Committee Meeting held online on November 17.

Industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc attracted nearly 300 million USD in FDI in the first ten months of this year, equal to 80 percent of the year's target.

Having the third most vibrant startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has been a promising land for foreign investors, according to Sergey Sinitsyn from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.