The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,100 VND per USD on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,100 VND per USD on August 12, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 5-9), continuing on the downward trend from late last week.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,793 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,407 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks all dropped.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the same time on August 9.The rates at BIDV also went down 10 VND to 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).Similarly, Techcombank cut 20 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.During the week from August 5 to August 9, the reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first three days then turned around to drop on the last two days. The rate ended the week 2 VND higher than the week’s beginning.The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated during the week but ended the week mostly at the same levels on Monday (August 5).-VNA