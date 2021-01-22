Reference exchange rate continues downward trend
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,137 VND per USD on January 22, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,831 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,443 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 21.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,975 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,933 VND/USD (buying) and 23,176 VND/USD (selling).
During the past week, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated but ended the week down 4 VND./.