Business Nearly 10 tonnes of lychee flown to Japan First batches of lychee in the 2021 crop of the northern province of Bac Giang left for Japan on flights arranged by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on early May 27.

Business Moody's affirms credit ratings for four Vietnamese banks Credit rating agency Moody's on May 26 affirmed its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings of four Vietnamese banks.

Business DOC makes positive conclusion for Vietnam’s tyre makers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a positive conclusion for Vietnam in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes into imported automobile tyres.