Reference exchange rate continues downward trend
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi, May 27 (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,137 VND per USD on May 27, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,137 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,432 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from May 26.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,960 (buying) and 23,160 VND/USD (selling)./.