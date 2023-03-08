Reference exchange rate continues downward trend
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,632 VND/USD on March 8, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,813 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,470 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,840 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of March 7.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND to 23,505 VND/USD (buying) and 23,805 VND/USD (selling)./.