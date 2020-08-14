Reference exchange rate continues going down
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 14, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,508 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates to 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,267 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,068 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,268 VND/USD, both up 1 VND from August 13./.