Reference exchange rate continues going down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21, down 4 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from January 20.
BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,175 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank raised both rates by 3 VND to 22,928 VND/USD (buying) and 23,171 VND/USD (selling)./.