Reference exchange rate continues to drop
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,633 VND/USD on March 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,814 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,451 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks also decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,480 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,850 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the end of March 6.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 7 VND to 23,508 VND/USD (buying) and 23,808 VND/USD (selling)./.