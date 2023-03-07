Reference exchange rate continues to drop hinh anh 1Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,633 VND/USD on March 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,814 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,451 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks also decreased.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,480 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,850 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the end of March 6.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 7 VND to 23,508 VND/USD (buying) and 23,808 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA