Videos Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Videos Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.

Business Hoa Phat Group: weakening demand results in sluggish sales Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group reported that weakening demand has led to sluggish sales of its products since early this year.

Business Vingroup helps Vietnam go green with Vinfast car rental, taxi company Chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong on March 6 decided to establish GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company, specialising in offering VinFast electric car and motorbike rental and taxi services.