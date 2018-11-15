The daily reference exchange rate continued to go down on November 15, standing at 22,723 VND per USD, decreasing 2 VND from the previous day (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The daily reference exchange rate continued to go down on November 15, standing at 22,723 VND per USD, decreasing 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,404 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,042 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks are mostly unchanged from November 14.



Vietcombank kept both rates at the same level as yesterday, listing the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD.



Both the rates at Techcombank were also kept unchanged at 23,240 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).



BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,360 VND/USD (selling).-VNA



