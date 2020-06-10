Reference exchange rate continues to go down
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on June 10, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,919 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw strong reductions.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, both down 40 VND from June 9.
At BIDV, both rates were reduced by 30 VND to 23,110 VND/USD (buying), and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates down 38 VND to 23,090 VND/USD (buying), and 23,290 VND/USD (selling)./.