Business Webinar discusses new tools for firms to seek partners amid COVID-19 A webinar was held by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) on June 9 to discuss new connection tools for businesses to access foreign partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business German media laud opportunities from EVFTA The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), recently ratified by the Vietnamese legislature, will not only help Vietnam boost production and exports but also enable European firms to increase their presence in this emerging Asian nation, said the German media.

Business KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

Business PetroVietnam to cut crude oil exploitation costs during 2020-2025 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has set a goal of reducing average crude oil exploitation costs in order to sustain business during the 2020-2025 period, even if crude oil price drops to 30 USD per barrel.