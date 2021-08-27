Reference exchange rate continues to go down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 27, down 1 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 27 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,836 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,448 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks also continued to drop.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD, down 50 VND, and the selling rate at 22,880 VND/USD, down 20 VND from August 26.
BIDV cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,685 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,885 VND/USD.
During the week from August 23-27, the daily reference exchange rate was revised up on Monday but then down until the end of the week, ending 35 VND lower than the rate at the beginning of the week./.