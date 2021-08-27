Business Retail petrol prices fall sharply after adjustments Retail petrol prices have reduced sharply from 3pm on August 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Boosting disbursement of public investment in transport sector The Minister of Transport recently requested the establishment of a special working group to boost the disbursement of public investment capital for projects in the transport sector.

Business SHB to transfer 100 percent of capital in SHB Finance to Thailand's Krungsri SHB has signed agreements to transfer charter capital at SHbank Finance Company Limited (SHB Finance) to Bank of Ayudhya in Thailand, commonly known as Krungsri – a strategic member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Business Vietnamese businesses advised grasping new trend to increase exports to Spain As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the consumption habits of Spaniards to be interested in products related to strengthening their health, Vietnamese enterprises can take an opportunity to have appropriate export orientations to this market, according to Vietnam’s Trade Office in Spain.