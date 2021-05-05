Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on May 5, up 2 VND from the rate on the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,481 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, unchanged from yesterday.

BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,965 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,165 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank set the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD, both up 5 VND./.