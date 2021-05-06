Reference exchange rate continues upward trend
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,178 VND per USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the rate on the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,873 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,483 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, unchanged from May 5.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,965 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,165 VND/USD.
Similarly, Vietinbank maintained both rates at 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,165 VND/USD (selling)./.