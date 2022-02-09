Reference exchange rate continues upward trend
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,410 VND/USD on February 9, up 14 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,410 VND/USD on February 9, up 14 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,797 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,410 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,580 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,890 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from February 7.
BIDV also raised its both rates by 45 VND to 22,610 VND/USD (buying) and 22,890 VND/USD (selling)./.