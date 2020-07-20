Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on July 20, down 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 17).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,931 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,537 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 17.
BIDV added 20 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank raised both rates by 3 VND to 23,083 VND/USD (buying) and 23,283 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 13 to 17, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated throughout the week, but it ended the week 15 VND higher than on Monday.
Similarly, the rates listed at commercial banks were adjusted on different directions during the week and ended the week higher than on Monday./.