Business Northern province expects strengthened cooperation with Japan’s localities Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha on March 5 said that the province always pays attention to strengthening and expanding cooperation with Japan, as she was receiving Mori Masako, Special Advisor to the Japan Prime Minister.

Business Embassy helps connect Vietnamese enterprises with Brazilian ones The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil has coordinated with the Federation Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the Federal District (Fecomércio-DF) and the Young Exporters Institute (IJEx) of the host country to organise the event "Coffee with Ambassador - Vietnamese version" to honour Vietnamese enterprises that have trade partnership with Brazilian ones.

Business US biggest supplier of meat, meat products to Vietnam in January: MoIT In January, Vietnam imported 7,950 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 16.86 million USD from the US, which made it the biggest supplier to the country, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Import-Export Department.

Business Potential of Vietnamese farm produce valued in Italy Renzo Piraccini, President of Cesena Fiera, has wished that Vietnam will join the Macfruit 2023 – a fruit and veg professional show in the Italian city of Rimini from May 3-5, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties to introduce its popular tropical farm produce such as dragon fruit, lychee and ginger.