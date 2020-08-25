Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on August 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND per USD on August 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,907 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,515 VND/USD.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,907 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 2 VND, offering 23,068 VND/USD (buying) and 23,268 VND/USD (selling)./.