Business COVID-19 casts shadow on business households The second outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed many business households in Hanoi’s Old Quarter to the brink due to the total absence of international travellers, their main customers.

Business Power companies face hardship in pandemic A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Garco 10 accesses foreign credit to make anti-COVID-19 products Standard Chartered announced on August 24 that the Garment 10 Corporation JSC (Garco 10) has become the latest to benefit from its global financing commitment of 1 billion USD to help fight COVID-19.