Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 18
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 18, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,936 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,541 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 17.
At Techcombank, both rates were cut by 14 VND to 23,090 VND/USD (buying), and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD (buying), and 23,290 VND/USD (selling)./.