Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 3
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,637 VND/USD on March 3 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,637 VND/USD on March 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,819 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,455 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of March 2.
On the contrary, BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,570 VND/USD (buying) and 23,870 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 27-March 3, the daily reference exchange rate was up at the beginning of the week but turned around to follow a downward trend until Friday. It ended the week down 5 VND./.