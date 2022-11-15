Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on November 15
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 15, down 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 15, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,860 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,493 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,645 VND/USD, up 20 VND, and the selling rate at 24,845 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of November 14.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,575 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,855 VND/USD (selling)./.