Business SSC eyes prompt detection of suspicious transactions The State Securities Commission (SSC) has said it will intensify the monitoring of the stock market to promptly detect suspicious transactions in the remaining months of the year.

Business Infographic Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022 The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations

Business Vietnam pilots exporting passion fruits to China The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has agreed to pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits starting in July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit to be allowed to enter the Chinese market, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Nguyen Thi Thu Huong said at a conference on July 7.