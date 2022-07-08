Reference exchange rate down 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,177 VND/USD on July 8, down 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,483 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks decreased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,500 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from July 7.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND to 23,215 VND/USD (buying) and 23,495 VND/USD (selling)./.