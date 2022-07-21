Reference exchange rate down 1 VND hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,213 VND/USD on July 21, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,519 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks saw increases.

BIDV added 25 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,570 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,560 VND/USD, unchanged from July 20./. 
VNA