Business Domestic gold prices experience strong changes After seeing strong changes in the first days of this week, domestic gold prices on July 20 morning were listed unchanged against the previous day.

Business RoK Ambassador to Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation between localities Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-wan has expressed his wish to further contribute to the close cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son and Korean localities.

Business Farmers, businesses trained for forming durian growing areas, packaging facilities for exports to Ch The Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Dak Lak Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have co-organised a training course for the establishment of durian growing areas and packaging facilities in the Central Highlands serving exports to China.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta’s economic scale to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030 The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.