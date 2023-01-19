Videos Vietnam may earn 18 billion USD from wood exports this year The export turnover of wood and wood products is expected to set a record high of 18 billion USD in 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.

Business WorldSteel Group opens second office building in Long An On the afternoon of January 14, 2023, the inauguration ceremony of the second office building in Long An of WorldSteel Group took place very solemnly, marking a strong turning point in the development journey of World Steel.

Business VinFast Canada to join Montreal International Auto Show 2023 Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced that it will join the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023 in Quebec, Canada from January 20-29 with a diversity of models, including VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9.