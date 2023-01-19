Reference exchange rate down 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 19, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,424 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of January 18.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,295 VND/USD (buying) and 23,595 VND/USD (selling)./.