Reference exchange rate down 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on March 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,643 VND/USD on March 1. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on March 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,461 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,550 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,920 VND/USD, both down 80 VND from the end of February 28.
BIDV cut both rates by 65 VND to 23,600 VND/USD (buying) and 23,900 VND/USD (selling)./.
With the current trading band of /- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,461 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,550 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,920 VND/USD, both down 80 VND from the end of February 28.
BIDV cut both rates by 65 VND to 23,600 VND/USD (buying) and 23,900 VND/USD (selling)./.