Business US introduces Alaskan seafood to Vietnamese market A feast featuring delectable dishes created from Alaskan seafood has tickled the taste buds of more than 100 guests at an event held in Hanoi on February 27 night.

Business Gelex, Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-end industrial zones Gelex recently collaborated with Frasers Property Vietnam to develop high-quality industrial zones in north Vietnam with a total investment of 250 million USD (6 trillion VND).

Business Opportunities to boost export of processed foodstuff to Asia -Pacific, African markets The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) hosted a conference with Vietnamese trade representative offices abroad on February 28 to discuss opportunities to promote the export of processed foodstuff to in Asia-Pacific and African markets.

Business Foreign firms eye Vietnamese market Many enterprises from countries such as the UK, the Republic of Korea and Japan said Vietnam is an attractive investment destination, given the country’s stable macro-economy, rapid growth and large market with a rising middle class.