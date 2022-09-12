Business Coffee chains boom again Coffee and tea chains no longer have it as easy as they did before the pandemic. However, giants in the fields of real estate, retail, and FMCG keep entering the industry, according to insiders.

Business Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Vietnamese banks Moody's Investors Service has raised ratings of 12 Vietnamese banks following its upgrade of Vietnam's sovereign rating to Ba2 from Ba3.

Business Vietnam learns about collective economy models in Israel A delegation of the Ministry of Planning and Investment paid a visit to Israel from September 4 to 9 to learn experience in developing the collective economy and cooperatives there.