Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,253 VND/USD on September 12, down 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week (September 9).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,950 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,555 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks saw fluctuations.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from August 26.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing at 23,390 VND/USD (buying) and 23,670 VND/USD (selling)./.