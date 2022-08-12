Business Automobile sale strongly rebounds in 7 months Automobile sales in Vietnam posted a month-on-month increase of 20% and a year-on-year surge of 88% in July, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on August 11.

Business Seafood exports expected to reach 3 billion USD in Q3 Vietnam's seafood export value is expected to slow growth to 3 billion USD in the third quarter due to a lack of raw materials and disadvantages in the market in the second half.

Business Vietnamese specialties displayed at Hong Kong Food Expo The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialties at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.

Business Dak Lak prepares for export of passion fruit to China The Dak Lak province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is preparing necessary conditions for the shipping of local passion fruit to China, as the fruit has been officially allowed to enter the market.