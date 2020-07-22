Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on July 22
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 22, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 22, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,918 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,524 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 21.
BIDV also cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Techcombank adjusted both rates down by 4 VND to 23,075 VND/USD (buying) and 23,275 VND/USD (selling)./.