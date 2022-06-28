Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 28
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 28, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,789 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,399 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:26 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,390 VND/USD, both unchanged June 27.
Similarly, Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,080 VND/USD (buying) and 23,390 VND/USD (selling)./.