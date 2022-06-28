Business Fee reductions offer little benefit to maritime firms The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has sent a report to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), assessing the possible impact of reduced fees on Vietnamese maritime firms amid mounting fuel prices.

Business Hanoi’s farm economy yields high economic value In recent years, Hanoi’s agriculture sector has created favourable conditions for organisations and individuals to develop the farm economy.

Business Saigon Hi-Tech Park sees significant capital added to three projects The management board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) granted certificates to three projects to increase their investment by more than 848.74 million USD in total at an investment conference for the park on June 27.

Business Quang Ninh sees slow disbursement of public investment capital Public investment disbursement in the northern province of Quang Ninh reached 27 percent as of mid-June, much lower than the target, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.