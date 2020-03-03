Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 3
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on March 3, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at BIDV (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on March 3, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,905 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,513 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on March 2.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Techcombank also maintained both rates at the same levels as on March 2, listing the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD./.