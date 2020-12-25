Reference exchange rate down 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,846 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 24.
BIDV alos kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank were adjusted down 7 VND to 23,018 VND/USD (buying) and 23,218 VND/USD (selling)./.