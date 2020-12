Business SHB named “Bank of the Year” 2020 Vietnam Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has just become the only Vietnamese representative to be honoured as “Bank of the Year 2020” by The Banker magazine.

Business Credit growth forecast to hit 11 percent by year-end The banking industry's credit is projected to have expanded 11 percent for the year by the end of December, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu revealed at a press conference on December 24.

Business Banks sprint to transfer listing to official bourses Banks are sprinting to transfer the listing of shares from Unlisted Public Company Market (UpCom) to official bourses before the Law on Securities takes effect from the beginning of 2021, which would require two-year listing on UpCom before a public company could go to official bourses.

Business Customs sector targets 13.6 bln USD for State budget next year A finance ministry official on December 24 asked the customs sector to exert every effort to surpass the target of 315 trillion VND (13.6 billion USD) in State budget collection in 2021.