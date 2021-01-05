Reference exchange rate down 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,814 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,427 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly dropped.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from December 31.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,000 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the rates at Vietinbank were cut down by 19 VND from January 4, at 22,942 VND/USD (buying) and 23,177 VND/USD (selling)./.