Reference exchange rate down 11 VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,196 VND/USD on July 26, down 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,891 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:27 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both unchanged from the closing-hour rates on July 25.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,220 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling)./.