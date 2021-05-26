The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on May 26, down 12 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,146 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,441 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from May 25.



BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,960 (buying) and 23,160 VND/USD (selling)./.