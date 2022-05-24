Business Infographic Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Cargo throughput via seaports sees modest growth Cargo throughput across seaports nationwide hit 241 million tonnes in the first four months of 2022, rising 2 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.