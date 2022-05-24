Reference exchange rate down 14 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,107 VND/USD on May 24, down 14 VND from the previous working day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,796 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,409 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,010 VND/USD (buying) and 23,320 VND/USD (selling).
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,035 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,315 VND/USD./.