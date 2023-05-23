Reference exchange rate down 14 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,670 VND/USD on May 23, down 14 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,486 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 9:00 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,245 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,615 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of May 22.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,295 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,595 VND/USD./.