Business HCM City works to remove roadblocks to key projects Ho Chi Minh City is striving to reactivate several key projects that have been shelved for years with a view to helping ease flooding and traffic congestion.

Business FTA to offer big opportunities for Vietnamese exports to Israel: Insiders The conclusion of negotiations towards the signing of the Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) has opened up new and potential opportunities for Vietnam's exports, and now is time for businesses to understand Israeli people’s needs and tastes to promptly enter this new market, according to insiders.

Business Timber exporters face sharp decline in orders Vietnamese wood and wooden furniture enterprises have been facing many difficulties as export orders have dropped 50-60% since the beginning of this year, pushing firms to cut off at least half of their production capacities.