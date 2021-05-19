Reference exchange rate down 19 VND on May 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on May 19, down 19 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on May 19, down 19 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks rose.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from May 18.
BIDV added 9 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,949 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,149 VND/USD./.