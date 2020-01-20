Reference exchange rate down 2 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on January 20, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 17).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,461 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,075 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 17.
BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD.
Techcombank cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD.
During the week from January 13 to 17, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Wednesday and Friday and down on the remaining days. Overall, the rate ended the week lower than at the week’s beginning by 5 VND.
The rates at commercial banks ended the week higher, with the rates listed at Vietcombank up 15 VND compared to Monday./.