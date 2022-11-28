The daily reference exchange rate on November 28 is adjusted down 2 VND from November 25. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,667 VND/USD on November 28, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 25).



With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,850 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,484 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.



At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,650 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,850 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the end of November 25.



Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,570 VND/USD (buying) and 24,840 VND/USD (selling).



During the previous week (November 21-25), the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down 5 VND from Monday./.

VNA