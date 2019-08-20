Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate at 23,120 VND per USD in the morning of August 20, down 2 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,813 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,426 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks lightly decreased.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, down 5 VND from the previous day.The rates at BIDV were listed at 23,144 VND/USD (buying) and 23,264 VND/USD (selling), down 6 VND from August 19.Techcombank also cut both rates by 11 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,132 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,272 VND/USD (selling).-VNA