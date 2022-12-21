Business Opportunities and challenges for Vietnam, Indonesia to boost bilateral trade President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 is expected to create new opportunities for Vietnam-Indonesia relations, particularly bilateral trade which is expected to reach 15 billion USD by 2028.

Business Low disbursement of public investment sourced from foreign borrowing The disbursed public investment sourced from foreign borrowing was estimated at more than 9 trillion VND in the first 11 months of the year, equivalent to only 26% of the plan, said an official from the Ministry of Finance.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau taps into advantages to attract investment Located in the Southeast region, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province is working to full tap its natural advantages and defining clear priorities to attract investment, contributing to turning the southeast into a dynamic region with highest growth rate and the biggest growth driver of the country. ​

Business HCM City's supporting industries need more skilled labourers As enterprises in the supporting industry continue to foster their production and improve technology in order to make breakthroughs in the recovered market, they need more skilled labourers.