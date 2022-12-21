Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 21
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,641 VND/USD on December 21, down 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,641 VND/USD on December 21, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,823 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,605 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,885 VND/USD, both down 35 VND from the end of December 20.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,580 VND/USD (buying) and 23,890 VND/USD (selling)./.