Business China begins large purchase of Vietnamese tra fish A Chinese trader has imported 500 containers of tra fish weighing 12,000 tonnes from Vietnam right after China’s lifting of its zero-COVID policy, showing a positive signal for the sector this year.

Business VIFA EXPO 2023 to take place March 8-11 in HCM City The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (Vifa Expo 2023) will take place from March 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products enjoy bustling export to China Vietnamese agricultural products have enjoyed bustling export to China since the country reopened its border on January 8.

Business Can Tho seeks to build new bridge to Dong Thap The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has proposed building O Mon bridge over the Hau river to connect the city with Dong Thap province.