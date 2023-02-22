Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on February 22
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,641 VND/USD on February 22, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,823 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of February 21.
Similarly, Vietcombank raised both rates by 20 VND to 23,530 VND/USD (buying) and 23,900 VND/USD (selling)./.