Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour buying rate rose while the selling rate was down.
At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD, up 40 VND from the end of transactions on January 9, and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, down 40 VND.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD./.