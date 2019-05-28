The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,059 VND/USD on May 28 (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,059 VND/USD on May 28, down 2 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,750 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,368 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank cut 15 VND from both to 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,450 VND/USD (selling).BIDV kept their both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,335 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,455 VND/USD.Techcombank also maintained the same rates as on May 27, at 23,135 VND per USD (buying) and 23,455 VND/USD (selling). - VNA