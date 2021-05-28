Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 28, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,830 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw strong decreases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from May 27.
BIDV also cut both rates by 15 VND to 22,945 (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
The daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend throughout the week from May 24 to 28.The rate ended the week losing 25 VND per USD./.